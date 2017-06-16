Dollar loses a long-time bull as Goldman cuts outlook

With global growth stronger and more synchronized than expected, the dollar's bull run doesn't have much longer to go, say Goldman Sachs' Michael Cahill and Zach Pandl. The pair so they can no longer describe themselves as outright dollar bulls.

They lift their estimates for the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) and pound (NYSEARCA:FXB), but interestingly leave the yen out. Not seeing any change in ultra-loose BOJ policy, the team expects the dollar to rise to ¥120 by the end of 2018 and ¥125 by the close of 2019.

Source: Bloomberg

