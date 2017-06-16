Broadcom Strong Buy, Qorvo a Buy as Raymond James resumes coverage

Raymond James is out with bullish coverage on telecom chipmakers this morning, even as it heads to the sidelines on a number of semiconductor companies.

It resumed coverage on Broadcom (AVGO -0.5% ) at Strong Buy, with a price target of $300. That implies upside of 26.7% from today's price.

Raymond James joins nearly every other analyst in the Buy zone for Broadcom. Meanwhile, it also came out of suspended coverage on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), resuming it at Outperform.

Its price target for QRVO is $87, implying 21% upside.