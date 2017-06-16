Whole Foods Market: Are we done yet?

Shares of Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) are up 26.95% to $41.97 to trade almost level with the $42 offer price from Amazon (AMZN +3% ). But are we done yet?

Analysts from SunTrust and Oppenheimer are questioning if another bidder emerges as a defensive counterplay to the Amazon threat (per Bloomberg).

While an offer from Kroger (KR -12.5% ) for WFM could be considered a reach, there are plenty of European grocery store operators that are looking to box out the Seattle e-commerce giant.

The idea of another bidder for Whole Foods is also rather interesting when the broad carnage across the retail sector being seen today is considered. P-E firms have significant ownership interests in many of the chain store stocks trading below market averages today, giving them a vested interest in keeping Amazon's brick-and-mortar ambitions at bay.

#Amazon-WholeFoods