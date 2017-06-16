Neovasc loses court case in Germany over Tiara patent; shares down 16%

A Munich district court rules in favor of Edwards Lifesciences (EW -0.7% ) in a case against Neovasc (NVCN -16.4% ) related to ownership rights to one of the latter's European patent applications for its Tiara mitral replacement valve.

The German court found that CardiAQ, acquired by Edwards in August 2015, had contributed to the invention of Tiara and awarded it co-entitlement rights to the disputed European patent application. No monetary awards were made.

Neovasc plans to appeal the ruling. It is currently appealing a ruling by a U.S. district court that granted co-ownership to CardiAQ for one of its U.S. patent applications.