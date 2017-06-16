Wecast Network sets up joint venture with supply chain focus

Wecast Network (WCST +1.5% ) is forming a joint venture with the Beijing He Ying private-equity fund to increase its focus on business-to-business infrastructure.

The two will join on Seven Stars He Ying Smart Cloud, 51% owned by Wecast. It says it will focus on supply chain finance, supply chain management and financial settlement for both the automotive and commodities industries.

Wecast also says it will work on a global commodity index exchange module based on its NextGen Exchange Group platform.

The new venture will work to raise 50B yuan (about $7.4B) from investment partners.

Wecast has undertaken a number of complex transactions, many with other companies owned by its chairman, Bruno Wu, as it transitions from video firm You On Demand.

The company says that once it's fully operational, the supply chain finance fund could "theoretically" convert each fund dollar into 6-10x sales turnover over a 12-month period (with average gross margins for the commodity and auto industry of 1-3%).