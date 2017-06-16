j2 Global announces proposed $550M senior unsecured debt offering

j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) and its subsidiary, j2 Cloud Services, LLC announced that j2 Cloud and j2 Cloud Co-Obligor, Inc. are proposing to issue $550M in senior unsecured notes due 2025 in a private offering.

j2 Cloud intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem all of its outstanding 8.000% Senior Notes due 2020, to distribute sufficient net proceeds to j2 Global to pay off all amounts outstanding under j2 Global’s existing credit facility and, to the extent any proceeds remain thereafter, for general corporate purposes.

