Group says Southern's Vogtle nuclear plant costs rise to $29B

A clean energy group that opposes Southern Co.'s (SO -0.2% ) Vogtle nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29B following the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric.

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy says the new estimate adds $9B to its projected cost of the project, which has been beset by delays and billions of dollars of cost overruns.

The group bases its latest estimate on a report last week by two utility consultants to the Georgia Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities including SO's Georgia Power.