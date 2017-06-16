Facing volatile TV times, ESPN shakes up management ranks

After a year of struggles, ESPN (DIS -1.1% ) is shaking up management with moves that may point to succession and the channel's future direction.

President John Skipper has named Connor Schell executive VP, Content, giving him broad authority over content across TV, digital and print. John Kosner (exec VP of Digital and Print Media) will leave ESPN after 20 years.

That's the third promotion for Schell (part of the camp of now ex-ESPN personality Bill Simmons) since Simmons left the network, Jim Miller notes. Schell had been overseeing ESPN Films (which made Oscar-winning documentary OJ: Made in America), Original Content, Audio and the company’s Talent Office.

Among other key leadership changes, strategy and development will merge under Justin Connolly. Exec VP of Global Business and Content Strategy Marie Donoghue will leave by the end of the year.

Burke Magnus (EVP of Programming and Scheduling) will keep reporting to Skipper and also assume direct oversight of ESPN's relationship with BAMTech.

Skipper's contract is up next year, so the moves may hint at succession (with a lean toward Schell) if he departs.

The changes follow news in April that the network would lay off dozens from the ranks of on-air personalities and online writers.