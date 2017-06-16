Eclipse Resources drills well with record 19.5K-foot lateral

Eclipse Resources (ECR +2.5% ) says it recently turned its seven well Moser pad to sales, and that it continues to break company records in the Utica Shale.

ECR says the Moser pad wells are producing ~100M cf/day combined, as it continues to implement its "engineered" flowback procedure designed to bring the wells up to target production rates while preserving fracture conductivity and minimizing formation damage.

ECR also says it successfully drilled its third and newest “super-lateral” well, the Outlaw C 11H, in the Utica Shale condensate area; the well, drilled in 17 days from spud to total depth, set a company record with a 19.5K-ft. lateral length.