Frontline CEO foresees rise in storage of oil on vessels

Frontline (FRO +0.2% ) expects a growing number of supertankers to be used for storing crude in anticipation of higher oil prices, CEO Robert Macleod tells Reuters.

While none of FRO's 20 very large crude carriers are currently used for this purpose, independent shipbrokers estimate that ~10 of the world's VLCCs recently have been contracted for oil storage - a number Macleod says "sounds correct, and the number is rising."

VLCC spot rates are below FRO's cash breakeven level of $22.3K/day, trading at just $15K-$20K and making storage relatively inexpensive for companies who believe oil prices will rise.