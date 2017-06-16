XPO Logistics kicking the tires on new merger targets, CEO says

XPO Logistics (XPO +0.8% ) is again considering potential M&A targets in Europe and North America, CEO Bradley Jacobs tells a supply-chain management conference in Chicago.

This time around the focus is largely on companies that would bolster XPO’s existing business lines, particularly in contract logistics, rather than adding new services, Jacobs says.

XPO has added more than a dozen logistics businesses over the past five years, including trucking companies, freight brokers and last-mile delivery specialists, in a deal spree aimed at transforming the company into an end-to-end global supply-chain provider.