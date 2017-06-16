Citron smacks around Wayfair again

Citron Research is doubling down on its negative view of Wayfair (W +0.1% ) after taking in the losses piling up in the grocery store sector due to Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods.

The short-selling firm notes that Whole Foods was taken out at 10.7X the company's next 12 months of EBITDA, compared to the $54M in EBITDA losses expected for Wayfair over the same period.

Another statistical nugget pointed out by Citroen its side-by-side comparion of the $2M in insider selling at Whole Foods over the last six months to the $220M at Wayfair.

