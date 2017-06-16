Hostess Brands promotes Andrew Jacobs as Chief Commercial Officer

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) promoted Andrew W. Jacobs to executive vice president and chief commercial officer, leading all commercial activities for the company.

Previously, Mr. Jacobs was senior vice president and chief customer office at Hostess Brands, and prior to that, he served as senior vice president of strategic channels.

“I’m confident in Andy’s ability to support growth for both our retail partners and Hostess while continuing to drive our iconic snack cake brands forward,” said Bill Toler, CEO, Hostess Brands.

Press Release