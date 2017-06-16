Intelsat cuts 2017 forecast as Epic services sales go slowly

Intelsat (NYSE:I) says commercialization of its Epic services is pacing a little slowly, leading the company to cut its forecast for the year.

It's trimmed revenue expectations to $2.15B-$2.18B from a previous forecast of $2.18B-$2.225B. It now expects EBITDA of $1.64B-$1.67B vs. consensus of $1.65B (and down from a previous expectations for $1.655B-$1.7B).

Launches of the Epic satellites are on track, but the company says it's seeing a longer sales process involved in getting the new services sold. Pricing trends are still stable, however.

Shares have reversed early losses and are now up 1.6% .

