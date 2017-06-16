Samsung opens U.S. preview of Bixby voice assistant

Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) Bixby voice assistant finally makes its debut through an Early Access Program for Samsung Galaxy S8 owners. Bixby was meant to release with those smartphones but faced delays.

The test-drive will have limits on the number of participants and in the number of Bixby-friendly apps. Samsung hopes to expand both numbers in time.

Bixby comes to the U.S. market well behind voice assistants from Apple, Google, and Amazon that have already stepped beyond the phone and into the home environment.