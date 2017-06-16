Rig count rises for record 22nd straight week

The U.S. rig count rises again, this time by 6 to 933 for a 22nd consecutive weekly increase, according to the latest Baker Hughes survey.

U.S. oil rigs rose by 6 to 747, also a 22nd straight weekly gain, natural gas rigs added 1 to 186, with no miscellaneous rigs; last year at this time, there were just 337 active U.S. oil rigs and 86 gas rigs.

The oil rig count has climbed by an average 6.75 rigs/week over the past four weeks, a gradually slower rate of increase, Reuters' John Kemp says.

