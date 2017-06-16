AT&T's push toward four-carrier aggregation moving along

With major U.S. wireless carriers all implementing some form of carrier aggregation to boost data speeds, AT&T (NYSE:T) says it's making progress on a stretch goal of rolling out four-carrier aggregation.

It had previously said it hoped to provide four-carrier aggregation in the second half; now the company says it's "actively testing" and is on track for the tech to show up in devices "in the near future," says AT&T's Gordon Mansfield.

The initiative is key to AT&T's 5G Evolution plans, with a strategy of hitting gigabit speeds with not only Licensed Assisted Access but also carrier aggregation.

“You can get close, you can get up to several hundred (Mbps) with just the macro network and the licensed spectrum, but the way you get to a gigabit" is with the help of the unlicensed carriers, he says.

While many LTE-Advanced capabilities will be available on current phones out of the box, technologies like LAA will be added through an over-the-air software update.