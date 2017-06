SPDR Funds announces quarterly distribution

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) - $0.0750. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.74%.

SPDR S&P Healthcare Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) - $0.0253. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.18%.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) - $0.0527. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.70%.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) - $0.0745. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.92%.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) - $0.0850. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.74%.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) - $0.2001. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.56%.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) - $0.0978. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.55%.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) - $0.0436. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.17%.

Payable June 26; for shareholders of record June 20; ex-div June 15. 30-Day Sec yield as of 6/14/2017.