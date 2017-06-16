Amazon just acquired a major Microsoft cloud customer

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods makes the e-commerce giant a real player in the grocery space and also just snapped up a major client for Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure cloud platform, which rivals Amazon Web Services.

Whole Foods uses Microsoft’s Azure Active Directory software for employee management. The company also provided employees with subscriptions to the Office365 suite of products.

Amazon could move Whole Foods to AWS and still provide access to a version of Microsoft’s Active Directory, which AWS can manage, but replacing the Office365 suite wouldn’t prove as seamless.

