SPDR Funds announces quarterly distribution

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) - $0.2823. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.52%.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) - $0.3084. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.73%.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) - $0.5071. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.92%.

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) - $0.3026. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.72%.

SPDR S&P 1000 ETF (SMD) - $0.3300. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.36%.

SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF (NYSEARCA:XTH) - $0.1128. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.67%.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) - $0.9340. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.34%.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EEMX) - $0.2163. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.56%.

Payable June 26; for shareholders of record June 20; ex-div June 15. 30-Day Sec yield as of 6/14/2017.