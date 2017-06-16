Cigna +0.8% with Medicare sanctions lifted

Cigna (NYSE:CI) is getting a quick lift, now up 0.8% , as it says it can resume marketing/enrollment in Medicare after the lifting of sanctions from a year and a half ago.

The company will start marketing its Medicare Advantage-Prescription Drug and Medicare Part D plans and enroll with an effective date as of July 1.

It was previously thought that the issues couldn't be resolved in time for 2017 enrollments.

"In addition, based on the final Medicare Star Ratings for the 2018 payment year, we expect that approximately 60% of our Medicare Advantage customers will be in a 4 Star or greater plan," the company says.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had imposed sanctions in January 2016.

8-K filing