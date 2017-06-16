Credit Suisse analyzes impact of shrinking Sears on J.C. Penney

Don't assume store closings at Sears Holdings (SHLD -2.3% ) is a positive development for J.C. Penney (JCP +0.5% ), warns Credit Suisse.

"We believe that any further Sears store closings may increase the likelihood that JC Penney will have to accelerate closure of lower-tier mall locations, adding meaningful medium-term revenue and EPS risk of about $150-200M and $0.09," writes analyst Christian Buss.

The number crunching from CS suggests JCP investors are better off in the long term if Sears is a mall neighbor.

Buss and team: "Our analysis of a full Sears closure scenario suggests an $800-900M revenue boost, $130-140M in incremental EBITDA, and $0.40-0.45 in EPS for JC Penney. Unfortunately, even in this scenario, we estimate FY20 revenue and EPS of $12.5B and $0.83, well short of company targets for FY19 of $13.8-14.3B and $1.40-1.55 (a year earlier). As a result, our primary concerns remain: 1) continued weakness in the core apparel business; 2) persistent degradation of store traffic, and 3) diminishing contributions from asset sales."