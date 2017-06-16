CenturyLink slides as suit charges Wells Fargo-like scheme

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is facing a lawsuit from an employee who claims she was fired for blowing the whistle on the company's sales culture.

Bloomberg notes the suit alleges a Wells Fargo-like scheme that left customers paying millions for accounts they didn't request.

CenturyLink shares have slid, down 2.6% . Merger partner Level 3 Communications (NASDAQ:LVLT) has tumbled 2.1% .

Heiser says she was fired days after notifying CEO Glen Post on an internal message board of a scheme to "falsely indicate" approval by customers for new lines and services, by those who had an incentive to upsell customers.