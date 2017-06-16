Trump tightens Cuba policy around Obama deal

"We will not lift sanctions on the Cuban regime until all political prisoners are free, freedom of assembly and expression are protected, all political parties are legalized, and free and internationally supervised elections are held," says the president in a speech in the Little Havana section of Miami.

"The previous administrations easing of restrictions on travel and trade does not help the Cuban people. They only enrich the Cuban regime."

CUBA -0.45% on the session.

