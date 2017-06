SPDR Funds announces semi-annual distribution

SPDR MSCI Spain Quality Mix ETF (NYSEARCA:QESP) - $0.2522. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.94%.

SPDR MSCI United Kingdom Quality Mix ETF (NYSEARCA:QGBR) - $1.1705. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.25%.

SPDR MSCI Japan Quality Mix ETF (NYSEARCA:QJPN) - $0.4913. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.53%.

SPDR MSCI World Quality Mix ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) - $0.8334. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.96%.

SPDR S&P Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RBL) - $0.1240. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.98%.

SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) - $0.7940. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.46%.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) - $0.2050. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.56%.

Payable June 28; for shareholders of record June 20; ex-div June 16. 30-Day Sec yield as of 6/14/2017.