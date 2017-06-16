Bloomberg: Boeing nears $5B in aircraft deals with Asian carriers

Boeing (BA +0.8% ) is closing in on ~$5B in orders from two Asian carriers for its 737 MAX aircraft, Bloomberg reports.

Boeing is discussing a deal with India’s SpiceJet for ~20 of the 737 MAX 10 jets, and Indonesia’s Lion Mentari Airlines is studying an order for at least 20 planes and perhaps as many as 50 from a combination of commitments and conversions of existing orders for smaller 737 MAX planes, according to the report.

The deals may be announced as early as next week, when Boeing likely will unveil plans for the MAX 10 at the Paris Air Show.