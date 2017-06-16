Celgene outperforms after upgrade

Biotech is lower on the session, but not Celgene (CELG +1.6% ) after the team at Leerink Swann upgrades to Outperform.

A cheap valuation, near-25% discount to the $150 price target, above-consensus estimates, expected positive trajectory for Q2, and imminent pipeline validation events are the reasons for the upgrade, they say.

The team's revenue estimates for 2017-19 are 1%-5% above the Street, and EPS 2%-6% higher.

Based on those numbers, Celgene by mid-2018 would be trading at a forward earnings multiple of just 10.6x and a revenue multiple of 4.9x - the very bottom of both large-cap biotech and pharma names.