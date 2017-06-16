Anadarko, others seek more time to inspect Colorado gas pipelines

Anadarko Petroleum (APC +1.6% ) and other oil and gas companies ask Colorado officials for more time to finish inspections of small natural gas pipelines across the state and to ensure that abandoned pipelines.

APC, Colorado’s biggest oil and gas company, is the current owner of the well that was the source of raw natural gas that leaked via an unused, abandoned pipeline into a home in Firestone, which exploded and killed two people on April 17.

APC says it has gone above and beyond the state’s order and has shut down more than 3K old vertical wells across northeastern Colorado, and seeks to extend the state's deadline for the inspections to July 31 from the current June 30.