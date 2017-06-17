Stocks to watch next week

Key events are scheduled for the companies listed below.

Expected IPO filings: Altice (Pending:ATUS) on June 22, Mota Group (Pending:MOTA) on June 22, Safety, Income & Growth (SAFE) on June 22, Four Springs Capital Trust (Pending:FSPR) on June 23, Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Pending:GPMT) on June 23.

IPO quiet period expirations: Endra Life Sciences (Pending:NDRA) on June 19, Five Point Holdings (Pending:FPH) on June 19, ASV Holdings (NASDAQ:ASV) on June 21, Gardner Denver Holdings (NYSE:GDI) on June 21, Modern Media Acquisitions (MMDMU) on June 21, National Energy Services Reunited (NESRU) on June 21, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (Pending:SOI) on June 21, Veritone (Pending:VERI) on June 21.

Secondary offering lockup expirations: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) on June 19, Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) on June 19, Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) on June 20, La Jolla Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LJPC) on June 21.

Notable annual meetings: Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) on June 20, BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) on June 21, Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) on June 21, Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) on June 23.

Special shareholder meetings: Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM) on June 20, Eastern Virginia Bankshares (NASDAQ:EVBS) on June 21, Southern National Bankcorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) on June 21.

Analyst/Investor days: United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) on June 19, General Electric (NYSE:GE) on June 20, Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on June 20, Visa (NYSE:V) on June 22.

Roadshow: TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) on June 20.

Jefferies Global Consumer Conference: Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS), Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) and others present on June 20; Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN), Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Kroger (NYSE:KR) and others present on June 21.

Sources: EDGAR and Bloomberg