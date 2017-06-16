Anthera Pharma to be 'opportunistic' with capital raising

Speaking to Bloomberg, Anthera Pharma (ANTH -2.1% ) CEO Craig Thompson says there's no apparent reason for this week's rally (up more than 20% at one point).

The company, he says, remains on track for a Q3 release of Phase 2 "Bright-SC" data on blisibimod in patients with IgA nephropathy.

Anthera is seeking global partners for Sollpura and blisibimod and hopefully can commercialize individually in the U.S.

The $20M of cash currently on the balance sheet is sufficient through Q1 of next year, but Anthera will be "opportunistic" in raising capital.