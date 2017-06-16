Noble Corp. -2% as Shell issues early termination of North Sea jack-up

Noble Corp. (NE -1.7% ) is lower after its fleet contract status update showed one drillship winning new short-term work but Royal Dutch Shell terminating a jack-up charter nearly a year early.

The drillship Noble Bob Douglas was awarded a contract with Murphy Oil for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from early July to late July at an undisclosed dayrate.

But a contract for the Noble Hans Deul was terminated early by Shell and now is expected to end in September 2017 instead of August 2018.

Also, Citigroup downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $4.70 price target, slashed from $11, to reflect lower oil prices while also noting NE's outstanding legal case by Paragon bondholders.