Reuters: Airbus to add winglets in bid to boost A380 sales

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) plans to upgrade its A380 superjumbo jet with fuel-saving wingtip devices, or winglets, with an announcement expected at next week's Paris Air Show, Reuters reports.

The combination of the improved aerodynamic wing performance and increased seating to more than 600 would lower the operating cost per seat, perhaps boosting slow sales of the jet, according to the report.

A380 sales have suffered as airlines switch to slightly smaller models with two engines, which are easier to fill and cheaper to maintain.