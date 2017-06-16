Elon Musk publishes interplanetary vision

There's some engaging weekend reading available from SpaceX (Private:SPACE) CEO Elon Musk as his vision for the evolution of manned trips to planets is published in peer-reviewed journal New Space.

Musk laid out much of his plan for interplanetary travel and Mars colonization during a talk at the 67th International Astronautical Congress

A V2 plan that addresses the cost of rocket development and operation is on its way, promises Musk on Twitter. V1 can be read for free at the link below until July 5.

Full article: Making Humans a Multi-Planetary Species (.pdf) by Elon Musk