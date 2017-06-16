U.S. to maintain duties on rebar imports from Japan, Turkey

The U.S. International Trade Commission issues a final finding that exports of steel rebar from Japan and Turkey hurt U.S. producers, ensuring that anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on the building material will remain in effect.

Anti-dumping duties were initially imposed on Japanese exporters ranging from 206.43% to 209.46% and on Turkish exporters of 5.39% to 8.17%; also, Turkish exporters faced anti-subsidy duties of 16.21%.

The Commerce Department's investigation followed a petition from a rebar trade group and members including Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC), Gerdau (NYSE:GGB), Nucor (NYSE:NUE) and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD).