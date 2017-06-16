Valeant viewed brightly by Cantor, as specialty pharmas move past old model

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) popped 4.4% in today's trade after Cantor Fiitzgerald initiated coverage with an Overweight rating, in a broadly upbeat view on specialty pharma companies.

Cantor believes concerns about insolvency are overdone because VRX can lower its debt to a manageable level, and sees headline risks coming down, removing another overhang on the shares.

The firm also notes VRX expects 50 new product launches to drive an incremental $100M of sales this year; although $100M is not large relative to $8.5B-plus of VRX sales seen this year net of divestitures, "some of these upcoming launches have the potential to be blockbuster drugs over time."

Along with VRX, Cantor also initiates Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG), Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO), Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK), Impax Labs (NASDAQ:IPXL), Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) and Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) at Overweight, as management already has started to pivot from the old model of constantly rising prices, and the companies that can "innovate and/or save the healthcare system money can thrive under the new order."