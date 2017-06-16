Kinder Morgan Canada raises C$5.5B for Trans Mountain expansion

Kinder Morgan Canada (NYSE:KMI) says it has raised C$5.5B (US$4.16B) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and was strongly backed by lenders.

The company does not specify the source of the credit, but in filings it has said it expects the funds to come from a dozen banks that acted as underwriters for its IPO last month; KMI says TD Bank and Royal Bank of Canada were the main underwriters.

A group of more than 20 aboriginal and environmental groups this month called on 28 major banks, including all of the underwriters, to back away from funding Trans Mountain, apparently to no avail.

Despite obtaining both federal and regulatory approvals and passing a British Columbia environmental assessment, the project is uncertain after B.C.'s incumbent Liberal Party lost its legislative majority in last month's election.