Sky, Virgin Media unite to fight ad threat from online

In the face of a distant but growing threat from Facebook and Google, TV rivals Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) and Virgin Media (NASDAQ:LBTYA) are coming together to offer better ad targeting.

The two are touting the brand-safe environment of TV to advertisers in the UK even as they face content threats from streaming powerhouses and ad-spend challenges from social media.

Virgin is joining Sky's highly targeted AdSmart platform (which claims to even access data on which way a viewer's garden is facing). The two claim 30M viewers between them.

Addressable TV is still a small percent of the total but it will increase in the next two or three years," Nielsen says. "I'm not sure people really understand how much the TV landscape is going to change.