Report: China's CALC among inaugural 737 MAX 10 customers

China Aircraft Leasing Group (OTC:CFRLF) is among the early customers for the new larger Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX 10, Reuters reports ahead of the plane's expected Monday launch.

CALC and the aviation arm of China Development Bank are backers of the new plane, and Boeing is reportedly close to about $5B in orders from SpiceJet and Lion Mentari Airlines for 737 MAX craft.

CALC repoted an overall order of 50 737 MAX craft but it was unclear how many of those would be the new 737 MAX 10. It's the company's first Boeing order after a series of purchases from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY).