GE inks $575M railway deal with Egypt

General Electric (NYSE:GE) signs a $575M deal with the government of Egypt to provide 100 new multi-use locomotives, including spare parts and technical support, as the company looks to more opportunities to invest in transportation in the Middle East and Africa.

The government says the agreement also includes maintenance and upgrades on 81 trains the Egyptian National Railways bought in 2008, as well as training Egyptian engineers.

"We see tremendous opportunities for growth" in the Middle East, and GE is interested in railway opportunities in Turkey and Algeria as well as the next phase of Egypt’s transport expansion, says vice chairman John Rice.

GE says it will finance the deal with the help of Canada’s export credit agency Export Development Canada.