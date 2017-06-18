Paris Air Show ready for takeoff

The aircraft industry is getting ready to descend on the Paris Air Show tomorrow, which alternates with Farnborough, England, as the host of the annual aviation event.

It will go some way in determining whether the recent orders slowdown will reverse, or is simply a cooling-off period after years of supercharged growth.

More than 350K people visited the show in 2015 and 91 countries were represented.

Vendor list: ATI, ARNC, B, BA, OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF, COL, CVU, OTCPK:EADSY, ERJ, FLIR, GE, HEI, HON, ITT, KAMN, MMM, LLL, LMIA, LMT, OA, RS, RTN, SPR, TXT, UTX