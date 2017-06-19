First news from Paris Air Show

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) has unveiled the A380plus, the world's new largest passenger jet, while Boeing (NYSE:BA) is expected to launch the 737 MAX 10.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) plans to announce it will restart its Standard Missile 2 production line after a $650M order from four U.S. allies.

Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) F-35 is set to score a load of customers, with lethal drone order announcements on watch.

Updates: Boeing has unveiled plans for the 737 MAX 10, which would carry up to 230 people, saying it had it had more than 240 orders and commitments for the plane. However, Airbus sales chief John Leahy doesn't view the new model "as a rival to the A321."

Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024.

BOC Aviation (OTC:BCCVY) has announced an MOU with Boeing (BA), up 1.3% premarket, for 10 737 MAX 10 jets, worth about $1.25B.

GECAS disclosed a purchase of 20 737 MAX 10 jets, worth about $2.5B at list prices.

SpiceJet announced a commitment for 40 737 MAX airplanes, worth $4.7B at list prices.

Tibet Financial Leasing announced a commitment for 20 737 MAX jets, valued at about $2.5B at list prices.

CDB Aviation signed an MOU for 42 MAX 8s, worth $8.1B at list prices.

ALAFCO reported a commitment for 20 737 MAX 8s, valued at $2.2B at list prices.

AerCap announced an order for 30 787-9s (worth about $8.1B), making it the largest customer for the Dreamliner.

Kaman Aerosystems (NASDAQ:KAMN) has entered into a LTA with Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) for the Trent 7000 engine program.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) has introduced a next-generation drone, which offers improved combat capability for Shadow.