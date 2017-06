Almost a year to the day after Britons voted to leave the European Union, Brexit talks are finally underway in Brussels.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier is sitting down with U.K. Brexit Secretary David Davis, who struck a conciliatory tone overnight, emphasizing Britain and the EU's "shared European values" and promising Brexit will deliver "a deal like no other in history."

The two-year divorce process is due to end by March 2019.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR