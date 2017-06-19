CAI International announces expansion of revolving credit facility and a financial update

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) has reached agreement with the lenders of its Third Amended and Restated Revolving Credit Agreement to increase the total loan commitment from $775M to $960M.

The company expects net income in Q2 to be between $10.7M and $11.3M, or diluted EPS of $0.55 to $0.58, an increase of more than 100% compared to its net income in the first quarter of 2017 of $5.3M, primarily as a result of a combination of revenue from new investment, higher utilization, increased rental rates on expiring contracts and gains on sale of equipment.

CAI expects utilization to be above 98% during Q3.

