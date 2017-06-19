Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new CFO

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) appointed Timothy C. Huffmyer as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 19.

Mr. Huffmyer will succeed Steven Yasbek who has concurrrently resigned to pursue other interests.

“Tim is a proven operational leader who brings extensive background in financial planning and analysis, as well as valuable enterprise technology sector expertise,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro Software. “We are excited to welcome him as our new CFO as we look to Smith Micro’s next phase of development and growth.”

Most recently, Huffmyer served as CFO of Black Box Network Services since 2012.

Press Release