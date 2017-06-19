Blue Apron updates on IPO

Blue Apron (Pending:APRN) plans to issue 30M shares in its IPO.

The meal kit company expects to price the IPO in a range of $15 to $17.

Blue Apron generated $795M of revenue in 2016 and showed a net loss of $55M.

Blue Apron on its market upside: "We believe an opportunity exists to increase online grocery penetration to the level of penetration that exists in many other retail markets. Conventional grocery stores currently face many of the same challenges online as they do offline. They have high inventory counts, compete in the sale of commodity products, and confront considerable waste. In addition, conventional grocery stores generally have relatively low gross margin structures and are highly capital-intensive given their large retail footprints, making it difficult for them to invest in technology and innovation."

SEC Form S-1