AmerisourceBergen announces new organizational structure

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) announces a new organizational structure designed to further align to its customer needs in a more seamless and unified way, while supporting corporate strategy and accelerating growth. The Company’s customer-facing offerings will now be aligned under two groups:

Pharmaceutical Distribution and Strategic Global Sourcing which will be led by Group President Robert P. Mauch, Pharm.D., Ph.D.

Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health, led by Group President James F. Cleary, Jr.

The Company has also formed a new management committee to enable quicker, cross-functional decision-making.