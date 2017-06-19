Clovis' Rubraca improved PFS in patients with advanced platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer in late-stage study; U.S. marketing application within four months; shares ahead 41% premarket

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is up 41% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive results from the Phase 3 ARIEL3 study assessing PARP inhibitor Rubraca (rucaparib) for the maintenance treatment of patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer who have responded to their most recent platinum therapy.

The company plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA within the next four months.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.