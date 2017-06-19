Delivery Hero preps for IPO

Online food firm Delivey Hero plans to sell 39M shares in its IPO slated for the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The company expected to price the IPO in a range of €22 to €25.50 to raise about €926M. Delivery Hero will be valued at about €4.4B at the midpoint of the range.

Delivery Hero operates across more than 40 countries across Europe, the Middle East and north Africa, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Rocket Internet (OTC:RCKZF) holds a significant stake in Delivery Hero.