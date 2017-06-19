Mazor Robotics expands leadership organization

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) announces leadership additions and organizational steps to position the company for its next phase of growth.

The Company has formed an integrated Product Development Group to be headed by Mr. Oren Zarchin, Ph.D.

Mazor has also established the Advanced Technology Group and Mr. Eli Zehavi is appointed Executive Vice President of the same. Both the changes are effective from August 1.

Mazor has also created a new position, Vice President of Operations and Service, and recruited Mr. Joshua Belkar as Director of Operations.

Additionally, Ms.Sharon Levita, CFO has been named CFO & Vice President, Business Operations and Mr. Christopher Prentice, CEO of Mazor Inc. (US Subsidiary) as CEO & COO as well. These changes are effective immediately.