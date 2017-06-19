Seattle Genetics bails on vadastuximab talirine in frontline AML due to safety concerns; shares down 13% premarket

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) slips 13% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement that it will terminate the Phase 3 CASCADE clinical trial assessing vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A) in frontline older acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients.

The company took action after reviewing unblinded data last week and consulting with the Independent Data Monitoring Committee. The issue was a higher rate of deaths, including fatal infections, in the test arm versus the control arm, although it did not appear to be due to liver toxicity, the reason that two early-stage studies were placed on clinical hold by the FDA in December 2016 (removed in March).

It is also suspending enrollment in its Phase 1/2 study in frontline high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. It plans to review the data with the FDA to determine whether or not to proceed with development program.

Vadastuximab talirine is an antibody-drug conjugate comprised of a cysteine monoclonal antibody linked to a highly potent DNA binding agent. The antibody binds to CD33, a transmembrane receptor expressed on acute myeloid leukemia cells. It is being investigated across multiple lines of therapy in patients with myeloid malignancies.